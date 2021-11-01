5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow futures advance, beginning November where October left off
The Dow was set to start November higher, as futures showed a 150-point advance, after October on Wall Street ended Friday, with record closes for the 30-stock average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. In fact, stocks in October, an infamously tricky month, finished higher. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all logged weekly gains for four straight weeks. For the month, the Dow was up 5.8%; the S&P 500 was up nearly 7%; and the Nasdaq was up almost 7.3%. On Monday, the 10-year Treasury yield was around 1.58%; U.S. oil prices were at $84 per barrel; and bitcoin was back above $62,000.
2. Bullish tone on Wall Street could be tested this week
While the November-December stretch has historically been positive for stocks, this year's bullish tone could be tested as the Federal Reserve starts its two-day November meeting Tuesday.
- Central bankers are expected to announce the beginning of a tapering of Covid-era bond purchases.
- The week ahead also features of a slew of corporate earnings, including results from Covid vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna.
- Along the way, the House was expected to vote, as early as Tuesday, on the Senate-passed infrastructure bill and the Democrats' go-it-alone social and climate spending package.
- Friday brings the government's October employment report.
3. Biden to tout environment efforts at UN climate change summit
President Joe Biden was swinging the focus of his battle for action against global warming from Congress to the world stage Monday, appealing to global leaders at a U.N. climate summit to commit to the kind of big measures he's still working to nail down at home. The summit in Glasgow, Scotland, has often been billed as essential to putting the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord into action. The G-20 summit in Rome, which Biden attended, ended Sunday, with agreement to formalize a pledge to cut off international subsidies for coal-fired power plants.
4. Barclays CEO Jes Staley quits after Jeffrey Epstein probe
Barclays CEO Jes Staley has agreed to step down after a U.K. watchdog investigation into his business dealings with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Current head of global markets, C.S. Venkatakrishnan, is taking over as CEO, effective immediately, subject to regulatory approval. Barclays said the probe did not find that Staley "saw, or was aware of," any of Epstein's alleged crimes. Staley dealt with Epstein during his long career at JPMorgan, where Epstein was a major private banking client until 2013. Staley told reporters last February he had not seen Epstein since taking over Barclays in 2015.
5. American Airlines cancels nearly 2,000 flights since Friday
American Airlines scrapped almost 300 flights, or about 10%, of its Monday schedule, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware, on top of more than 1,700 cancellations since Friday. The carrier blamed staffing problems and high winds at its busiest hub, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, last week. It's the latest mass flight disruption to face travelers as some carriers struggle to handle a rebound in travel demand. Southwest Airlines earlier this month said that a meltdown in October, in which it canceled more than 2,000 flights, cost it $75 million.
