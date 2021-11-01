5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

While the November-December stretch has historically been positive for stocks, this year's bullish tone could be tested as the Federal Reserve starts its two-day November meeting Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden addresses the media with President of the European Commission during the G20 of World Leaders Summit on October 31, 2021 at the convention center "La Nuvola" in the EUR district of Rome.

President Joe Biden was swinging the focus of his battle for action against global warming from Congress to the world stage Monday, appealing to global leaders at a U.N. climate summit to commit to the kind of big measures he's still working to nail down at home. The summit in Glasgow, Scotland, has often been billed as essential to putting the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord into action. The G-20 summit in Rome, which Biden attended, ended Sunday, with agreement to formalize a pledge to cut off international subsidies for coal-fired power plants.

Barclays CEO Jes Staley has agreed to step down after a U.K. watchdog investigation into his business dealings with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Current head of global markets, C.S. Venkatakrishnan, is taking over as CEO, effective immediately, subject to regulatory approval. Barclays said the probe did not find that Staley "saw, or was aware of," any of Epstein's alleged crimes. Staley dealt with Epstein during his long career at JPMorgan , where Epstein was a major private banking client until 2013. Staley told reporters last February he had not seen Epstein since taking over Barclays in 2015.

Pilots talk as they look at the tail of an American Airlines aircraft at Dallas-Ft Worth International Airport.

American Airlines scrapped almost 300 flights, or about 10%, of its Monday schedule, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware, on top of more than 1,700 cancellations since Friday. The carrier blamed staffing problems and high winds at its busiest hub, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, last week. It's the latest mass flight disruption to face travelers as some carriers struggle to handle a rebound in travel demand. Southwest Airlines earlier this month said that a meltdown in October, in which it canceled more than 2,000 flights, cost it $75 million.

— The Associated Press and Reuters. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest on the pandemic with CNBC's coronavirus coverage.