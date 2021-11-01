Australian borders are finally open. Here's who will be allowed in

After shutting its international borders for nearly 600 days due to the pandemic, Australia welcomed its first group of foreign visitors on Monday as the country took steps to gradually lift restrictions again.

Fully vaccinated travelers from New Zealand who test negative in pre-departure Covid tests can now enter Australia. They would be allowed to skip quarantine in certain jurisdictions like New South Wales, but those conditions may differ in other states and territories.

The next set of foreign travelers who can visit Australia will be those from Singapore.

Travelers from the city-state who are inoculated against Covid-19 can enter New South Wales and Victoria — Australia's two most populous states — from Nov. 21 without quarantine. They would also have to test negative in pre-departure Covid tests.

The decision was reportedly finalized on Sunday when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, at the G-20 summit in Italy.

"Australia is open. Australians are travelling again," Morrison said Sunday at a press briefing in Rome. "Australia's opening up to Singapore, opening up to New Zealand."