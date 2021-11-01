Build Back Better would extend tax credit boost for millions of low-income Americans

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his Build Back Better agenda from the East Room of the White House after meeting with members of the House Democratic Caucus at the U.S. Capitol earlier in the day on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The latest version of the Democrats' $1.75 trillion social and climate spending package proposes a one-year extension of an enhanced tax break for millions of Americans.

President Joe Biden temporarily boosted the earned income tax credit — a write-off for low- and moderate-income working families — through the American Rescue Plan by widening eligibility and increasing the benefit for 2021.

Now, Democrats are pushing to extend these extra perks through 2022, according to an outline from the House Rules Committee.

If enacted, the plan may affect 17 million low-wage employees, such as hospitality workers and childcare providers, a framework from the White House says.

"These are people who work important jobs but receive low pay," said Kris Cox, deputy director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

"And they previously received such a small earned income tax credit, that nearly six million people were actually taxed into or taxed deeper into poverty," she said.

The credit is a percentage of earnings and is refundable, meaning it may reduce a tax bill or offer a refund, even if it's more than what they owe. (The Internal Revenue Service has a tool to see who qualifies.)

Prior to the American Rescue Plan, workers without children received little benefit from the earned income tax credit.

However, the March law boosted the write-off for 2021 up to $1,502 for these individuals, nearly three times the former amount. The plan expanded eligibility for childless workers by raising the income limit to $21,430 ($27,380 for married couples).

"Raising the income cap is such an important way to acknowledge the power of the earned income tax credit for people who are receiving low wages," said Cox.