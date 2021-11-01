Chinese EV maker Nio's deliveries drop 65% as supply chain issues, manufacturing changes bite

A Nio ES6 vehicle is on display during the 18th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition on November 20, 2020 in Guangzhou China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Nio's deliveries of cars to customers in October fell sharply as supply chain issues and changes to its manufacturing lines impacted the Chinese electric vehicle maker.

The company's New York-listed shares fell 4% in pre-market trade on Monday.

Nio said it delivered 3,667 vehicles in October, down more than 65% from September.

The company said deliveries were "significantly impacted by reduction in production volume as a result of the restructuring and upgrades of manufacturing lines and the preparation of new products."