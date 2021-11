Stablecoins are a compelling payment option, but they need to be regulated, Biden administration report says

Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury secretary, during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Stablecoins, a popular type of digital asset pegged to traditional currencies, could transform the way Americans pay for everything from cell phones and gasoline, to haircuts and cups of coffee, according to a long-awaited report released by the Biden administration.

When regulated, stablecoins could "support faster, more efficient, and more inclusive payments options," said the President's Working Group on Financial Markets, which includes several top economic advisors to President Joe Biden.

"Moreover," the report reads, "the transition to broader use of stablecoins as a means of payment could occur rapidly due to network effects or relationships between stablecoins and existing user bases or platforms."

Unlike their volatile crypto cousins, the $130 billion stablecoin market is prized in large part thanks to their steady valuation and link to national currencies. This steadiness has made them a growing source of liquidity in cryptocurrency markets around the globe. They are used by traders and investors to buy and sell other assets or as a safe place to park wealth.

In that sense, stablecoins are more a medium of exchange and store of value like a traditional fiat currency. It also sets them apart from crypto securities like bitcoin, which investors often see as a source of capital appreciation and potential market returns.

Biden's economic advisors said Congress must introduce regulatory oversight and formal market structure as soon as possible to both protect and inform investors, issuers and exchanges.

Like other digital assets, stablecoins need to be monitored to make sure they aren't bankrolling criminal activities, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said in a press release that was also released Monday. Gensler is a member of the President's Working Group on Financial Markets.

"The use of stablecoins presents a number of public policy challenges with respect to protecting investors," he said. "Further, stablecoins may facilitate those seeking to sidestep a host of public policy goals connected to our traditional banking and financial system: anti-money laundering, tax compliance, sanctions, and other safeguards against illicit activity."

The administration said it spoke with several key players in the crypto industry in drafting its analysis, including payments platforms Visa, Mastercard and Square, as well as exchanges Coinbase, Gemini and Kraken.

Of paramount concern to the working group was what they called "prudential" risk. Prudential risks include a run on stablecoins, issuers' inability to honor redemption requests or market concentration.

To remedy those concerns, the report recommended lawmakers limit stablecoin issuance to insured banks.

The report's authors recommended that "Congress act promptly to enact legislation to ensure that payment stablecoins and payment stablecoin arrangements are subject to a federal prudential framework on a consistent and comprehensive basis."

Classifying stablecoin issuers as banks would give government agencies — including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve — greater jurisdiction over their operations, risk management and a better sense of the industry's overall health.

Regulators would be able to impose capital and liquidity standards designed to keep financial institutions safe, and ensure issuers are able to honor coin redemptions.

Senior administration officials told CNBC that, broadly, the nation's top regulators think stablecoins offer a compelling digital payments option, but that Congress needs to enact a raft of rules before their adoption grows out of control and poses systemic risk.