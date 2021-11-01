European markets set to kick off November trading on a positive note

European stocks are expected to start the new trading week on a positive note Monday with investors watching for developments in high-stakes meetings of global leaders.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 15 points higher at 7,261, Germany's DAX 69 points higher at 15,750, France's CAC 40 up 44 points at 6,868 and Italy's FTSE MIB 133 points higher at 26,842, according to IG data.

The positive start seen for Europe comes after more mixed trade in Asia-Pacific markets overnight as investors reacted to economic data that showed a mixed picture of Chinese manufacturing activity in October.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for October came in at 49.2 over the weekend, below the 50 level separating expansion from contraction. It represented the second-straight month of shrinking manufacturing activity in the country, following September's official manufacturing PMI reading of 49.6.

Elsewhere, Japanese stocks led gains regionally after the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party held on to its single-party majority in a Sunday parliamentary election.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading on Sunday as investors readied for the first trading week of November. Market participants are gearing up for another week of corporate earnings, a key Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday and October's jobs report.