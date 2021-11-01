The ‘Great Resignation’ is altering the workforce dynamic — maybe for good

Sara Adamski Courtesy: Sara Adamski

"When we come into contact with life-threatening events, we tend to reflect on death and consider whether we are happy with our lives or whether we would like to make changes to them," said Anthony Klotz, a management professor at Texas A&M University who coined the phrase "Great Resignation." "The pandemic forced [people] to take stock of their lives and gave them the opportunity to reimagine it." Many others are still thinking about it, several surveys have shown. One, fielded by Morning Consult for Prudential in mid-September, found that 46% of full-time employed U.S. adults are either actively looking for or considering a new job search. The cultural shift, dubbed the "Great Resignation," will likely have a lasting effect on the workplace, experts say. Some may have looked for a career break due to burnout brought on by the pandemic, others may be searching for more purpose and meaning in their jobs, and some may simply want a higher paycheck or to continue working remotely at least part of the time.

It is not just a trend or moment in time; it is a movement. Vicki Salemi career expert at Monster

Then there are those who decided to strike out on their own. One-third of working Americans who quit their job started their own business, according to a July survey by Digital.com, a review site that focuses on small businesses. "It is not just a trend or moment in time; it is a movement," said Monster career expert Vicki Salemi. The result has been employers scrambling to retain and attract workers. They are offering retention bonuses, allowing employees to work remotely forever and providing new benefits to support workers' personal and professional development, Klotz said. Some are also instituting policies to help workers recover from burnout, whether it is a sabbatical, closing the company for a week or shrinking the workweek from five days to four. "Companies have to bend," said recruiting consultant Abby Kohut, founder and president of Staffing Symphony, which focuses on the pharmaceutical industry. "They have to find a way to let people work from home if they want to attract talent," she added. "They have to pay the right salary."

People no longer want to settle and are being very picky when it comes to their job search, she explained. "Everyone has realized it is not about corporate America. It is about them," Kohut said. That said, experts urge caution when deciding whether to resign. "Quitting a job is a weighty decision," Texas A&M University's Klotz said. Go over your finances to ensure you have enough saved to get you through a period of unemployment and have a backup plan for what you'll do after you quit, he advised. You can also have a conversation with your boss to see if any changes can be made to your current job that will fulfill your needs, Klotz suggested.