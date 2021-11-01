British firm JCB signs multibillion-dollar deal to import green hydrogen from Australia

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and JCB chairman Lord Bamford at the unveiling of a hydrogen powered JCB Loadall telescopic handler in central London, on October 18, 2021.

A multibillion-dollar deal related to the supply and distribution of green hydrogen in the U.K. has been struck, in the latest example of how the sector is starting to attract the attention of major firms.

In an announcement over the weekend, Australia-headquartered Fortescue Future Industries said it would become the U.K.'s largest supplier of green hydrogen after signing a memorandum of understanding with construction equipment firm JCB and Ryze Hydrogen. Fortescue described it as a "multi-billion-pound deal" but did not reveal exact figures.

The agreement will see JCB and Ryze buy 10% of FFI's global green hydrogen output. The British firms will manage distribution alongside the "development of customer demand" in the U.K.

"This is an important step towards getting green hydrogen to the customer," Anthony Bamford, the chairman of JCB, said in a statement on Sunday.

"It's fine having an engine powered by green hydrogen, but no good if customers can't get green hydrogen to fuel their machines," Bamford said. "This is a major advance on the road towards making green hydrogen a viable solution."

In October, JCB said it would invest £100 million ($136.5 million) in a project focused on the production of "super-efficient hydrogen engines." Bamford's son, Jo Bamford, is founder and executive chairman of Ryze.