Mark Zuckerberg says a new skin-like material could support metaverse ambitions

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen fencing in the "Metaverse" with an Olympic gold medal fencer during a live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference to announce the rebrand of Facebook as Meta, in this screen grab taken from a video released October 28, 2021.

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, now CEO of Meta, claimed Monday that a new touch sensor and a plastic material could work to together to potentially support the development of a so-called "metaverse."

Together with scientists from Carnegie Mellon University, artificial intelligence researchers at Meta created a deformable plastic "skin" less than 3mm thick.

The relatively cheap material, known as ReSkin, has magnetic particles inside that produce a magnetic field.

When the skin comes into contact with another surface, the magnetic field from the embedded particles changes. The sensor records the change in magnetic flux, before feeding the data to some AI software, which attempts to understand the force or touch that has been applied.

"We designed a high-res touch sensor and worked with Carnegie Mellon to create a thin robot skin," wrote Zuckerberg on Facebook Monday. "This brings us one step closer to realistic virtual objects and physical interactions in the metaverse."

The skin was tested on robots that handled soft fruit including grapes and blueberries. It was also placed inside a rubber glove while a human hand shaped a bao bun.

The AI system had to be trained on 100 human touches in order to ensure it had enough data to understand how changes in magnetic field relate to touch.

The work is set to be published in an academic journal later this month, but it is yet to be peer reviewed.

Touch has largely been neglected by AI researchers because touch sensors have been too expensive or too flimsy to get reliable data, Abhinav Gupta, a research scientist at Meta, said on a media call Friday.

"If you think of how humans or babies learn, rich multimodal data is quite critical for developing an understanding of the world," Gupta said. "We are learning from pixels, sound, touch, taste, smell, and so on."

"But if you look at how AI has advanced in this last decade, we have made huge advances in pixels (computer vision)…and we have made advances in sound: audio, speech and so on. But touch has been missing from this advancement even though it is very critical."