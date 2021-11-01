Op-ed: A succession plan benefits advisory firm and its clients

In a time of record mergers-and-acquisitions activity for financial advisory firms, designing and implementing a succession plan has become a critical element for success.

This volume and breadth of M&A activity has increased the pressure on, and options for, firm owners.

The median registered investment advisor firm valuation jumped more than 20% from 2019 to 2020, according to the 2021 RIA Deal Room. This attracted the attention of numerous well-capitalized partners, as well as growth-oriented RIA platforms and investors that are seeking to buy or partner with advisory practices.

This offers firms an unprecedented assortment of economic models, degrees of control and exit-timing scenarios.

For firm owners, this is good news. Not only have the choices for exiting the business increased, but so has the support for independent firms looking to develop and implement a succession solution.

While succession planning is important for the firm and its long-term viability, it's just as critical for the firm's clients and any investors. To that point, clients should care if their advisor has a plan in place, because it impacts who will handle their money if the firm owner leaves, retires, or passes away.

While advisors are more likely to explore their succession planning options as they near retirement, 73% overall lack any formal succession plan, according to a 2018 study by the Financial Planning Association and Janus Henderson Investors.

Meanwhile, the industry has developed a new cohort of talent, providing founders with more options to transition the business they lovingly grew to the next generation as an alternative to outside partnership.

Advisors should create or review their business or succession plans to create more options and greater flexibility. The lack of a solid succession plan can create confusion, misunderstanding and conflict that interrupts – or even disrupts – business continuity.