Prince Charles calls for 'war-like footing' in speech at pivotal COP26 climate change summit

The Prince of Wales delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1, 2021.

LONDON — Prince Charles issued an urgent call for action at the opening ceremony of COP26 on Monday, telling those attending the climate change summit that time had "quite literally run out."

Speaking in front of world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland, the heir apparent to the British throne said the Covid-19 pandemic had "shown us just how devastating a global, cross border threat can be."

"Climate change and biodiversity loss are no different," he said. "In fact, they pose an even greater existential threat to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing."

COP26 is being hosted by the U.K. between Oct. 31 and Nov. 12. A lot is riding on the summit: The U.K.'s official website for COP26 states it will "bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change."

Described by the United Nations as a legally-binding international treaty on climate change, the Paris Agreement aims to "limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels."