Automaker Stellantis offering buyouts to pension-eligible U.S. salaried workers

DETROIT – Automaker Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, is offering voluntary buyouts to pension-eligible U.S. salaried employees, the company confirmed Monday.

To be eligible, employees must be at least 55 years old and have been with the company for 30 years or be at least 58 years old with 10 years of employment. Unionized-salaried employees are not eligible for the buyouts, which were initially sent out at the end of October.

A Stellantis spokeswoman declined to say how many of the company's more than 14,000 domestic salaried employees are eligible for the program, or whether the automaker has a target for how many workers it would like to take the packages.

The employees being offered the packages are already eligible to retire. The company cited the buyouts as a way to assist in its pivot to focus more on electric vehicles.