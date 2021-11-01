Supreme Court conservatives sound skeptical about parts of Texas abortion law during oral arguments

An abortion rights activist gave her name as Ofjohn as she stands in front of anti-abortion rights activists as justices hear arguments over a challenge to a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., November 1, 2021.

The Supreme Court on Monday grappled with questions about the "unprecedented" structure of a Texas law that empowers private citizens to enforce a ban on most abortions after as early as six weeks of pregnancy.

In oral arguments for lawsuits brought by the Biden administration and abortion providers that had been fast-tracked to the high court, some of the justices who had previously rejected a bid to block the Texas law signaled they were concerned about the way it was written.

"There's a loophole that's been exploited here," Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted, echoing liberal Justice Elena Kagan. He questioned whether the high court should broaden court precedent regarding federal cases against state officials "to, in essence, close that loophole."

Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked if the constitutional questions posed by the law can ever be "fully aired" due its structure and legislative text.

The arguments Monday were not about whether the Texas law violated Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the longstanding court rulings that bar states from banning abortion before fetal viability. Rather, the justices considered the issue whether the abortion providers and advocates in Texas and the Department of Justice have the ability to challenge the law in court.

The petitioners both accused the Texas law, S.B. 8, of being designed to thwart attempts to challenge its legality by delegating enforcement away from state officials and into the hands of private citizens, who are empowered to sue, for at least $10,000, anyone who "aids or abets" an abortion.

"To allow Texas' scheme to stand would provide a roadmap for other states to abrogate any decision of this court with which they disagree," said Center for Reproductive Rights attorney Marc Hearron, who argued that the lawsuits challenging the abortion ban should be allowed to go forward.