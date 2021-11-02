Half of Beijing's flights are cancelled as China's capital city tightens Covid restrictions

People scan a QR health code as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, before entering a shopping mall in Beijing on November 2, 2021.

BEIJING — About half the flights to and from Beijing's two airports were cancelled Tuesday as the capital tightened travel restrictions after a trickle of new cases in the city and other parts of the country in the last few days.

That's according to aviation industry data site VariFlight, which tracks about 800 to 1,000 flights each for Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport.

China has a strict "zero tolerance" policy for controlling the coronavirus.

Local authorities, especially in the capital city, are on high alert after a handful of locally transmitted coronavirus cases over the weekend indicated the latest spike in cases might be spreading beyond just a few regions. To be clear, the numbers pale in comparison to most major cities in the world.

Beijing's health commission announced Monday that residents who left the city for business trips or leisure trips to areas with confirmed cases should “postpone” returning and stay where they are, according to a CNBC translation of the Chinese text. Residents should avoid leaving the city unless necessary, the commission said.