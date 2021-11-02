CNBC Pro

Bill Gates-backed battery company gets an outperform rating from Cowen

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
A worker inputs data from an Energy Warehouse, housing iron-flow batteries, at the Energy Storage Systems Inc. (ESS Inc.) facility in Wilsonville, Oregon, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Tojo Andrianarivo | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Newly public battery company ESS is tackling a key issue with renewable energy – what to do when the sun isn't shining – and it's well positioned for the long term, Cowen said in a note to clients.

The firm launched coverage on the Bill Gates-backed company with an outperform rating, pointing to ESS' "differentiated low cost technology."

