'It's not over until it's over.' Democrats and Republicans push for different paid leave policies on Capitol Hill

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., attends an an all-day vigil for a national paid leave policy on Nov. 2, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

A proposal for a national paid family leave program has been dropped from proposed Build Back Better legislation.

But the fight for a policy addressing the issue is not over, judging by activity Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

House Ways and Means Republicans held a hearing on paid leave and child care. Elsewhere, Democratic leaders, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., appeared at an all-day press conference with the goal of reinserting the proposal back into the bill.

President Joe Biden had proposed 12-week national paid leave. Under his measure, the federal government would help cover a portion of employees' salaries.

But as lawmakers looked to trim the total costs of the $1.75 trillion bill, the paid family leave proposal, which had been estimated to cost about $225 billion, fell out.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., is one key opponent of the proposal. The reason: costs.

"I will not support a reconciliation package that expands social programs and irresponsibly adds to our nearly $29 trillion in national debt that no one else seems to care about," Manchin said in a statement on Monday.

Separately, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, Republican leader of the House Ways and Means Committee, said he is concerned about Democrats' continued push for the plan.

"Even if a progressive universal paid medical and family leave program doesn't make it into the final package, Democrats, I think, will not stop, and I worry will hook a new generation of struggling Americans onto government dependency," Brady said during the House Ways and Means hearing on Tuesday.