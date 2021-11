Nio plans to begin deliveries of its ET7 electric sedan in 2022.

Bernstein is finally out with stock ratings on three U.S.-listed Chinese electric car start-ups — because the firm thinks consumers are ready to buy the cars en masse.

"Purchase intensions for domestic EV startup brands doubled compared to prior years," Bernstein analyst Eunice Lee wrote in an Oct. 28 report, citing a proprietary survey of 1,600 Chinese people in cities during the third quarter.