Live updates of CDC meeting on Pfizer's Covid vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11

A nurse gives a boy a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Lyman High School in Longwood on the day before classes begin for the 2021-22 school year.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meets Tuesday for an all-day meeting on Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

The FDA granted emergency approval for the shots on Friday. The White House said Monday it began the process Friday of moving 15 million doses from Pfizer's freezers and facilities to distribution centers. The Biden administration said it's procured enough vaccine to inoculate all 28 million 5- to 11-year-olds in the U.S., and will distribute it in smaller dosing and with smaller needles to make it easier for pediatricians and pharmacists to administer to kids.

The meeting starts at 11 a.m. ET and is scheduled to wrap up around 5 p.m. with a vote on whether to recommend the shots at the end of the day. Shots could be administered to kids as early as tonight, depending on how fast CDC Director Rochelle Walensky acts on the panel's recommendation.