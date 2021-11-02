Microsoft launches Loop, an Office app for helping workers stay on top of projects

Microsoft said at its online-only Ignite conference on Tuesday that it will release a new Office application called Loop that people can use to collaborate on projects.

The effort shows Microsoft is attempting to provide more value to Office subscribers, which will start paying higher prices next year. That should boost financial results for the world's most highly valued public company.

Microsoft's Office subscription bundles already come with Word and Excel, where people can be co-authors on text documents and spreadsheets. And the SharePoint tool gives workers online hubs for accessing relevant files. Loop promises a modern alternative, which is important because Microsoft's core productivity software increasingly faces pressure from well-funded start-ups such as Airtable, Coda and Notion, which aren't weighed down by proprietary file formats.

Emerging productivity software from those companies can handle content creation, but they're lacking in communication, said Jared Spataro, a Microsoft corporate vice president. Workers can share Loop elements in Teams text conversations. Users can quickly discuss Loop projects by kicking off voice or video calls in Teams, which has grown to more than 250 million monthly active users following the onset of Covid-19, he said.

"Essentially what we're doing with Loop is we're blowing up the document," he said.

The combination of communication and creation is more well suited to hybrid work configurations, where not everyone is located in the same physical space, Spataro said. That's important now that the pandemic has pushed many organizations to adopt remote work at a greater scale. Cisco's Webex, Salesforce's Slack and Zoom have all developed enhancements to better accommodate hybrid work.