The 'Great Resignation' is burning out those who stay. Here's what they can do

Carol Sloane, a project manager based in New Jersey, is getting burned out.

Several members of her team have left in the past few months, which means an increase in responsibilities and new projects on her plate. It's resulted in a longer work day.

"There's just not enough hours in the day with some of the things we're being asked to do," Sloane said.

Much has been made about the "Great Resignation" and the abundance of Americans looking to leave their jobs. A record 4.3 million quit their jobs in August alone, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Those left behind are feeling the pain.

Following their former coworkers' departures, 52% of those who chose to stay at their jobs said they've taken on more responsibilities, a survey by the Society of Human Resource Management found. Moreover, 30% report struggling to get necessary work done, 27% feel less loyalty to their organization and 55% now question whether their pay is high enough, according to the survey, which polled 1,150 employed U.S. adults in July.

"There's this vicious cycle. Employees leave, which means all of their work has to be done by the remaining employees who remain," said Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society of Human Resource Management.

"The employees who remain now say, 'I'm working too hard, I don't have balance in my life, etc.' And so then they want to leave and thus a vicious cycle continues," Taylor added.

To be sure, employers know they are having retention problems.

Fully 49% of U.S. executives report their organization is experiencing much higher turnover than usual in the past six months, according to the same survey, which also polled 220 executives in July.

What's more, on average, it costs a company six months to nine months of an employee's salary to replace him or her, according to the Society of Human Resource Management. For someone making $60,000 a year, that comes out to $30,000 to $45,000 in recruiting and training costs, the organization said.