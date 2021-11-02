‘It’s difficult to feed our families’: Volatile cocoa prices are pushing West African farmers further into poverty

Women members of an agricultural cocoa cooperative put cocoa beans to dry on April 17, 2019 in a farm near Adzope, southern Ivory Coast.

Volatility in cocoa markets means farmers in Africa are set to lose almost 20% of their incomes, prompting accusations that global chocolate makers are "turning a blind eye" to serious problems in the sector.

In the Ivory Coast, farmers could be paid up to 21% less year-on-year for their 2021/22 cocoa harvest.

In October 2020, the country's cocoa producers were being paid 1,000 West African CFA francs per kilogram of cocoa. But the minimum guaranteed producer price for a kilogram of cocoa now stands at 825 West African CFA francs ($1.45).

This comes despite a rise in prices on New York's ICE exchange. Cocoa futures have risen by around 10% between the end of October 2020 and the end of October this year.

Lower prices are expected to plunge farmers into poverty, increase the prevalence of modern slavery and add to the rates of illegal child labor. Deforestation is also linked to higher poverty rates among the cocoa farming community, as people desperate for more income increase their farmland in a bid to sell more produce.

Assata Doumbia, a cocoa farmer and head of industry co-operative ECAM in the Ivory Coast, told CNBC it had been difficult to accept the drastically lower price.

ECAM, based in the city of Méagui, represents 2,466 cocoa producers who collectively harvest 7,000 tons of cocoa every year. It is estimated that 70% of the world's cocoa comes from West Africa, with the Ivory Coast accounting for more than a third of global supply.

"With this price of 825 francs and the costs of production, we're going to find it difficult to feed our families, to look after ourselves and to invest in the farms," Doumbia said via video call. "We accept the price because we have to."

But she said higher prices also created headaches for cocoa producers, as chocolate makers allegedly resist paying higher market values.

In 2019, Ivory Coast and Ghanaian authorities introduced a Living Income Differential, which added $400 to the price of a ton of cocoa in a bid to protect farmers from poverty.

However, some chocolate companies reportedly tried to avoid complying with the LID. Mondelez International was accused by authorities of failing to pay the premium — an allegation it denied — while U.S. candy giant Hershey turned to futures exchanges to avoid paying the additional cost, Reuters reported. Hershey said in a statement at the time that it would not discuss details of its specific buying and hedging activities. The company told the news agency it bought cocoa "from a variety of suppliers and sources," including some that saw it pay Ghana and the Ivory Coast's LID premium.

"A year ago, when the price was 1000 francs, we were struggling to sell our cocoa because Big Chocolate thought it was too expensive," Doumbia told CNBC. "So yes, it's difficult to accept a lower price, but now we might actually be able to sell all of our cocoa."

Doumbia said she has seen soil fertility decrease over the years, which she attributes in part to climate change, prompting her to dedicate four hectares of farmland to rubber instead of cocoa.

"Producing cocoa is a culture in Ivory Coast, we produce the most in the world so it's not going to disappear overnight," she told CNBC. "At least every family has a person that produces cocoa – it's what we love to do, it's our job, it's in our hearts."

But she added: "People are abandoning cocoa for rubber. With such painful work and such a low price for cocoa, you're going to see that more and more for sure."