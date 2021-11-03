Bed Bath & Beyond CEO says stock surge is a 'moment in time' amid turnaround plan

Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Executive Officer Mark Tritton said the retailer's surging stock price won't deter the company from executing its turnaround plans, including an accelerated share repurchase plan.

"We're not in it for the day by day, we're in it for the long term," Tritton said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "We've got a process to assess and evaluate really prudent spend to maximize shareholder value. Shares shooting up to $27.32? That's a moment in time, not part of the overall plan to invest at those levels."

On Tuesday, the company made a flurry of announcements, including the launch of a new digital marketplace, a tie-up with Kroger and leadership changes. Bed Bath & Beyond also said it expects to complete a $1 billion share repurchase plan by the end of fiscal 2021, two years ahead of schedule.

That sent the stock soaring more than 80% in extended trading. Bed Bath & Beyond shares opened Wednesday up 53%, hovering around $25.60. The massive gains began to dissipate by mid-morning, however, with the stock price up about 30%.