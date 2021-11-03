Founder of TikTok owner ByteDance steps down as chairman as Chinese tech execs quit day-to-day roles

GUANGZHOU, China — ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has stepped down as chairman, as the company continues to reorganize its business, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC.

ByteDance owns TikTok, the wildly popular short-video app.

Zhang announced his resignation as the CEO of ByteDance in May and said he would move into a strategy role this year.

Liang Rubo, who took over as CEO, will now also take up the role as chairman.

ByteDance declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.

The move comes after a huge reorganization at ByteDance this week. Shou Zi Chew, who joined ByteDance as CFO from smartphone maker Xiaomi in March, will step down from his role as finance chief to focus full time on his other job as CEO of TikTok.

The Beijing-headquartered firm has also created six business units to focus on different areas from gaming to enterprise software.