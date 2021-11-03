China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, Pentagon says in new report

Military vehicles carrying DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missiles participate in a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on October 1, 2019, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Peoples Republic of China.

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon said Wednesday that China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal and could have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, part of Beijing's ambitious military buildup.

The updated estimate marks a dramatic increase from the projection reported in last year's China Military Power report, which placed the tally around 400 warheads within a decade.

"Over the next decade, the PRC aims to modernize, diversify and expand its nuclear forces," the Pentagon warned in a congressionally mandated report, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"The PRC is investing in, and expanding, the number of its land, sea and air-based nuclear delivery platforms and constructing the infrastructure necessary to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces," the report said, adding that China has begun building at least three intercontinental ballistic missile silo facilities.

China's growing arsenal is still dwarfed by the United States and Russia who own the lion's share of the world's nuclear weapons. The American stockpile stands at approximately 3,750 nuclear warheads.

Washington has previously called on China to join the U.S. and Russia in a new arms control treaty.