European markets head for flat open ahead of key Fed decision

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open around the flatline Wednesday as investors prepare for the latest comment and monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 7 points lower at 7,267, Germany's DAX 6 points lower at 15,947, France's CAC 40 down 1 point at 6,924 and Italy's FTSE MIB 4 points higher at 27,038, according to IG.

Investors around the world will be closely following the latest decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting, the central bank is widely expected to announce it will begin to wind down its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases and end the program entirely by the middle of 2022.

Investors will also be looking for the Fed's comments on rising prices as inflation has been running at a 30-year high.

U.S. stock futures were flat ahead of the Fed's decision while in Asia-Pacific overnight, markets were mixed.