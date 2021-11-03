European markets head for flat open ahead of key Fed decision

- European stocks are expected to open around the flatline Wednesday as investors prepare for the latest comment and monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
LONDON — European stocks are expected to open around the flatline Wednesday as investors prepare for the latest comment and monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 7 points lower at 7,267, Germany's DAX 6 points lower at 15,947, France's CAC 40 down 1 point at 6,924 and Italy's FTSE MIB 4 points higher at 27,038, according to IG.
Investors around the world will be closely following the latest decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
Following the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting, the central bank is widely expected to announce it will begin to wind down its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases and end the program entirely by the middle of 2022.
Read more: The Fed is about to set its post-crisis policy course — with a high level of uncertainty ahead
Investors will also be looking for the Fed's comments on rising prices as inflation has been running at a 30-year high.
U.S. stock futures were flat ahead of the Fed's decision while in Asia-Pacific overnight, markets were mixed.
Elsewhere, the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow continues on Wednesday. U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that one of the most important things the world can do is reduce methane emissions as quickly as possible.
"It's one of the most potent greenhouse gases there is," he told COP26 attendees at the launch of the Global Methane Pledge, a pact to cut methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade. "It amounts to about half the warming we're experiencing today."
Earnings come from Suez, BMW, Zalando, Lufthansa, Geberit, Wolters Kluwer, Next, Smurfit Kappa and Intesa Sanpaolo on Wednesday.
Key data releases include the euro zone's unemployment rate for September and the single currency area's business climate data for October.
