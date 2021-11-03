One provision of the child tax credit that Democrats are fighting to make permanent may slash poverty by 19%

Mother Ladayna Jordan, left, leads her children, Alayna, Aedan, Aaliyah and Ahmier Davis, left to right, to the front door of Normont Elementary School on the first day of in class instruction on August 16, as LAUSD officials welcome students, teachers, principals, at various school sites across Los Angeles.

The expanded child tax credit, established in March by the American Rescue Plan, will be continued for just one more year, according to the latest spending proposal by Democrats.

But a key part of the credit – full refundability – will be made permanent, per the Democrat's plan.

Keeping refundability will slash child poverty by 19%, according to research by the Jain Family Institute.

"The key to the child tax credit is making it fully refundable," said Stephen Nuñez, the lead researcher on guaranteed income at Jain and co-author of the paper. "So that money isn't gated behind what happens in the labor force in any given year for parents."

The details

The existing child tax credit was expanded in March by the American Rescue Plan as one of many responses to the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing recession.

The enhanced credit included advance monthly payments from July to December of 2021, increased the benefit to $3,000 from $2,000 with a $600 bonus for kids under age 6, and made 17-year-olds eligible for the benefit for the 2021 tax year.

It was also made fully refundable, meaning that families have not had to show any earned income to receive the money. Previously, the credit was partially refundable up to $1,400, which meant that people who made less than $2,500 annually didn't get the benefit even if they had children who would've been otherwise eligible.

If the Democrat's budget resolution passes as is, the credit will be extended in this form through the 2022 tax year.

In 2023, the credit would revert to its previous age requirements and amounts – $2,000 for those under the age of 17 – but would be available to families with the lowest incomes.