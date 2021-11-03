Ford’s U.S. sales continued to recover from chip shortage in October

DETROIT – Ford Motor's U.S. vehicle sales showed positive signs of recovery from an ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips that's wreaked havoc on the global automotive industry this year.

The Detroit automaker on Wednesday reported sales of 175,918 new vehicles in October, down by 4% from a year ago, but are a far narrower loss than in prior months. The sales mark Ford's best sales by volume since April and the first time since May that the company hasn't reported a double-digital monthly loss compared with 2020.

"Through June of this year, Ford retail sales were up 10.7%. With constrained inventories and record turn rates in the second quarter, we have been working closely with our dealers gathering retail orders, which are up 16-fold over last year," said Andrew Frick, Ford vice president of U.S. and Canada sales.

In another positive note, Ford said vehicle inventories, which have been at record lows due to the chip shortage, increased by 7,000 units from a month earlier to 243,000 cars and trucks.