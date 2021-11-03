Global finance urged to step up climate fight at COP26 summit

Before U.S. President Biden left the COP26 summit on Tuesday evening, he told reporters that it was a "big mistake" for Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend the global climate gathering.



"I indicated that China and Russia not showing up, and Saudi Arabia, was a problem. We showed up, we showed up. And by showing up we've had a profound impact on the way I think the rest of the world is looking at the United States and its leadership role," he said.



"I think it has been a mistake, quite frankly, with respect to China, not showing up. The rest of the world are going to look to China and say what value added that they provided. And they've lost an ability to influence people around the world and all the people here at COP. The same way, I would argue with regard to Russia."



Although Chinese President Xi Jinping wasn't present at the COP summit, Beijing has signaled a commitment to cutting coal consumption at the country's power plants by 2025.



Biden's remarks came as he wrapped up his visit to Glasgow, having signed landmark deals to end global deforestation, cut methane emissions and provide climate financing to developing countries.

— Holly Ellyatt