Global finance urged to step up climate fight at COP26 summit
Live updates throughout the day as the world's leading environment officials, climate experts and activists gather in Glasgow, U.K., for the U.N. climate conference COP26.
All times below are U.S. East Coast time.
World leaders have now left the COP26 climate summit but high-ranking officials are staying on to discuss and debate more detailed actions and commitments to curb climate change.
Delegates are being asked to commit to more ambitious cuts in their countries' emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.
On Wednesday, the summit's focus is expected to shift to the financing of climate goals, with several key announcements set to be announced.
4:05 a.m.: Here's a recap of CNBC's highlights from COP26 on Tuesday
4:00 a.m.: BlackRock's Larry Fink has warned of 'massive market arbitrage'
BlackRock's Fink told CNBC at COP26 on Tuesday that "we can't just ask public companies to move forward without the rest of society."
"We have to be open-minded about what it's going to take. We're going to have to be brutally honest about, beyond just the window-dressing of big commitments, we need to be focused on how to build a plan with granularity and continuity beyond these two weeks and have a platform, a plan of having the public, private world working together to come up with solutions," he told CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum.
Watch the video of Larry Fink's interview with CNBC below:
— Holly Ellyatt
3:30 a.m.: President Biden takes a swipe at China and Russia before leaving summit
Before U.S. President Biden left the COP26 summit on Tuesday evening, he told reporters that it was a "big mistake" for Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend the global climate gathering.
"I indicated that China and Russia not showing up, and Saudi Arabia, was a problem. We showed up, we showed up. And by showing up we've had a profound impact on the way I think the rest of the world is looking at the United States and its leadership role," he said.
"I think it has been a mistake, quite frankly, with respect to China, not showing up. The rest of the world are going to look to China and say what value added that they provided. And they've lost an ability to influence people around the world and all the people here at COP. The same way, I would argue with regard to Russia."
Although Chinese President Xi Jinping wasn't present at the COP summit, Beijing has signaled a commitment to cutting coal consumption at the country's power plants by 2025.
Biden's remarks came as he wrapped up his visit to Glasgow, having signed landmark deals to end global deforestation, cut methane emissions and provide climate financing to developing countries.
— Holly Ellyatt