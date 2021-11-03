NBA star Kevin Durant backs $200 million SPAC

Kevin Durant looks on during a game at the Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.

Basketball star Kevin Durant is betting on a blank check company.

The Brooklyn Nets forward backed Infinite Acquisition Corp, which filed for an initial public offering for $200 million on Wednesday. Infinite will sell 20 million shares at $10 and return money to investors if it doesn't acquire a company to take public within 24 months. Among the targets: sports, e-commerce, and cryptocurrency companies.

The news was first reported by Reuters.

The special purpose acquisition company will trade under the ticker symbol "NFNT.U" on the New York Stock Exchange.

A SPAC, also known as a blank check company, is formed to raise capital through an initial public offering to acquire existing companies. The funds are placed in a two-year escrow account, and once a deal is identified, it's presented to investors.

Investors can exit if they don't approve a proposal. But if a deal is secured, investors can also obtain stock warrants – options to buy shares of the new company purchased at a future date.

Sports betting company DraftKings used a blank check company to go public in 2020.

Over $100 billion in SPAC deals occurred in 2021, according to Reuters. But the market has cooled after a Securities and Exchange Commission accounting crackdown.

Durant, 33, is an active investor through his firm Thirty Five Ventures.

Last month, he joined another IPO for secondary-ticket service SeatGeek. That company entered a business combination agreement valued at $1.35 billion with RedBall Acquisition Corp.

Durant is also a team investor in a Major League Soccer club, and banking app Goalsetter. Last April, he joined hip-hop star Drake and Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezo's investment firm to become a stakeholder in the sports media company Overtime.

Durant has made over $300 million in his pro career, according to Spotrac. That figure will only increase with his latest National Basketball Association deal. Last August, he agreed to a four-year extension worth $194.2 million with the Nets. That contract expires in 2026, and Durant will make $53 million in the final year.

On the court, the Nets are 4-3 so far this season, and Durant is averaging 27.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in those seven contests. The Nets host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at the Barclays Center.