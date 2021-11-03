Roku shares drop after streaming company misses estimates on revenue

CEO of Roku, Anthony Wood speaks onstage at The Future of TV Streaming & Entertainment during Tribeca X - 2021 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 18, 2021 in New York City.

Roku shares dropped in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter earnings that missed revenue estimates.

Roku reported third-quarter earnings of 48 cents per share on revenue of $680 million. Analysts had expected earnings of 6 cents on revenue of $683.4 million. Revenue increased 51% from a year earlier.

Active accounts on the platform rose 23% year-over-year to 56.4 million. That's also an increase of 1.3 million active accounts from the second quarter, though the growth rate has slowed.

In its shareholder letter, Roku said the deceleration is a result of "global supply chain disruptions that have impacted the U.S. TV market." U.S. TV sales in the quarter fell below pre-pandemic levels in 2019, while original equipment manufacturers suffered from inventory constraints, the company added.

"The pandemic continues to disrupt global supply chains," CFO Steve Louden told CNBC, in an interview after the report. "For the TV industry, you're having elevated component pricing, inventory availability issues, and supply chain logistics delays."

Player revenue, which includes the company's streaming devices, fell 26% year-over-year in the third quarter to $97.4 million, while at the same time costs went up because of supply chain issues. The company said it "chose to insulate our consumers from these increased costs to prioritize account growth."

Platform revenue jumped 82% to $582.5 million. Roku makes money on its smart TV streaming platform largely through advertising and content distribution.

Streaming hours in the quarter rose 21% from a year ago to 18 billion, with active accounts averaging 3.5 streaming hours a day, Roku said.

— CNBC's Alex Sherman contributed to this report.