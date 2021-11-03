Zillow plunges 24% to lowest since July 2020, after company exits home-buying business

Zillow shares plummeted 24% on Wednesday, after the company announced plans to exit the home-flipping business because of an inability to accurately predict housing prices.

Once a pandemic winner due to its central position in the red hot housing market, Zillow has lost-two thirds of its value since February and is trading at its lowest in 16 months. While its core internet marketplace continues grow and produce cash, Zillow reported a third-quarter net loss of over $328 million on Thursday, all tied to its instant buying, or iBuying, unit.

CEO Rich Barton told analysts on the earnings call that Zillow was shuttering its iBuying operations, where it competes with Opendoor, in a move that will result in cutting 25% of its workforce. Zillow entered the business in late 2019 with hopes of using its popular marketplace site and massive data sets to profit from buying and selling homes in high volumes.

What started off as a boon turned into a money pit.

"We determined that further scaling up Zillow Offers is too risky, too volatile to our earnings and operations, too low of a return on equity opportunity and too narrow in its ability to serve our customers," Barton said. "We've been unable to accurately forecast future home prices at different times in both directions by much more than we modeled as possible."

In particular, the pandemic threw Zillow's predictive abilities into disarray. The housing market dried up for a brief time early last year, and then skyrocketed as the closing of offices and slowdown in business activity in cities led people to move to locations they deemed more desirable. Prices ran up, setting records in many markets around the country.