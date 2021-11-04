Japan stocks set to trade higher as Fed announces plans to start tapering bond purchases

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a positive start on Thursday, with Asia-Pacific investors watching for market reaction to the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement that it will start tapering the pace of its bond purchases later in November.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks a day after a market holiday. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,850, against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,520.90.

Australian stocks rose in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.34%.

Markets in Singapore, Malaysia and India are closed on Thursday for a holiday.