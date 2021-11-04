Bezos' Blue Origin loses lawsuit against NASA over SpaceX lunar lander contract

The U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled against Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin in the company's lawsuit versus NASA over a lucrative astronaut lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX earlier this year.

Federal judge Richard Hertling sided with the defense in his ruling, completing a months-long battle after Blue Origin sued NASA in August.

A Blue Origin spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC that the company's lawsuit "highlighted the important safety issues with the Human Landing System procurement process that must still be addressed."

"Returning astronauts safely to the Moon through NASA's public-private partnership model requires an unprejudiced procurement process alongside sound policy that incorporates redundant systems and promotes competition. Blue Origin remains deeply committed to the success of the Artemis program," the company said.

NASA and SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ruling.

Musk, in a tweet responding to CNBC's report on the ruling, posted a photo from the 1995 movie "Judge Dredd."

NASA in April awarded SpaceX with the sole contract for the agency's Human Landing System program under a competitive process. Worth $2.9 billion, the SpaceX contract will see the company use its Starship rocket to deliver astronauts to the moon's surface for NASA's upcoming Artemis missions.