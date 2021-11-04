Tough times for income investors: Even with payouts at a record, dividend yields are measly

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 15, 2021 in New York City.

After a disastrous 2020, when many corporations were forced to cut dividends, these payments to shareholders have been rising for the last several quarters. The dollar value of dividends paid on the S&P 500 will likely hit historic record levels in the third quarter and for the full year, as well.

"Dividends are back," Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, told me.

S&P 500: Yearly dividend payouts

2017 $420 billion

2018 $456 billion

2019 $485 billion

2020 $483 billion

2021 to date: $522 billion, up 8.1%

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

Nearly 300 companies in the S&P 500 have raised their dividend this year.

Overall, dividends in the second quarter were up 4% from a year ago, and 6.5% higher than the pandemic low set in the third quarter of 2020, according to BMO Capital Markets.

"Elevated cash levels, below average payout ratios... and an unprecedented recovery in corporate earnings are setting the stage for an extended rebound in shareholder distribution, in our view, which should ultimately be a positive for U.S. stock market performance as we look ahead to 2022," Brian Belski, BMO's chief investment strategist, said in a note to clients.

In particular, energy companies have been either assuring investors the dividend is safe (ExxonMobil) or hiking the dividend after many slashed these payments in the past several years. In the past month, Viper Energy, Devon Energy, Chesapeake Energy, DTE Energy, Marathon Oil, Oasis Petroleum, and Diamondback Energy have all hiked their dividends.

Other companies that have recently raised their dividend include Estee Lauder, Simon Property Group, U.S. Steel, and Voya Financial.