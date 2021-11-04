Durham probe: Feds arrest analyst who contributed to Christopher Steele's Trump-Russia dossier

Igor Danchenko, a Russia analyst who gathered material for the Steele dossier, said he found his sources credible but that he took their information with a "grain of salt." Jonah M. Kessel | The New York Times/Redux

An analyst who contributed research to the so-called Steele dossier that detailed alleged ties between ex-President Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 election was arrested Thursday as part of an ongoing probe by special counsel John Durham. Igor Danchenko, the analyst, is the third person criminally charged in Durham's investigation, which is focused on the origins of the federal probe into the Trump campaign's suspected coordination with Russian agents to influence the outcome of the 2016 race for the White House. The Department of Justice, without revealing the charge against him, said that Danchenko was taken into custody Thursday morning. He is due to appear in federal court in Virginia on Thursday afternoon. Christopher Schafbuch, a lawyer who represented Danchenko in a 2017 civil case, would not confirm or deny that he was currently Danchenko's lawyer.

In September, Durham obtained an indictment against then-Perkins Coie law firm partner Michael Sussman for allegedly lying to the FBI when he offered a tip in 2016 about the possible secret electronic channel between Trump's company and a Russian bank. Sussman has denied the allegation. In January, a former FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, was sentenced to probation for having falsified a claim that was used to maintain surveillance of former Trump advisor Carter Page, Dancheko had worked for former British spy Christopher Steele, whose dossier on Trump became the basis for the application of an FBI warrant to tap the phone of Page a month before Election Day that year. Steele's inquiry was funded by the firm Fusion GPS, which itself had been hired by the Democratic National Committee to conduct opposition research on the then-Republican candidate Trump.

Christopher Steele, the former MI6 agent in London where he speaks to the media for the first time, March 7, 2017. Victoria Jones | PA Images | Getty Images