She launched her first start-up at age 26. Now she runs Khloé Kardashian's denim brand — here's how she got there

People often credit their success to confidence and courage. Emma Grede has another word for it: naivete.

"I didn't know anyone growing up who had their own business," Grede tells CNBC Make It. "So I really didn't know what I was getting into."

In 2008, at age 26, Grede founded her own London-based entertainment marketing agency, ITB Worldwide. Over the following decade, she moved to Los Angeles and launched apparel lines with Khloé and Kim Kardashian — denim brand Good American in 2016 and shapewear company SKIMS in 2018, respectively.

Three years ago, she sold ITB Worldwide to PR agency Rogers & Cowan for an undisclosed sum. Today, she's the CEO of Good American and, as of last month, the first-ever Black woman investor on ABC's "Shark Tank."

None of that would be possible without her naivete, she says — if she'd known what she was doing, she might not have worked as hard to assess and address the gaps in her knowledge.

In other words, Grede says, that's the key to her success: Figure out what you don't know, and then make a plan to learn it. Here's how she does that.