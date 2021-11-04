WHO warns that Europe is once again at the epicenter of the Covid pandemic

A doctor monitors a Covid-19 patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit of the community hospital (Klinikum Magdeburg) in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on April 28, 2021.

LONDON — Europe is facing a worrying resurgence in Covid-19 cases, according to the WHO's Dr. Hans Kluge, who warned that the region was once again "at the epicenter of the pandemic."

Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, which comprises 53 countries across Europe and central Asia, said the number of new daily cases was nearing record levels.

"Today every single country in Europe and Central Asia is facing a real threat of Covid-19 resurgence, or already fighting it. The current pace across the 53 countries is of grave concern," he said at a media briefing Thursday.

Last week, with nearly 1.8 million new cases and 24,000 new deaths reported, the WHO's European and central Asia region saw a 6% increase in infections and a 12% increase in fatalities, compared to the previous week, Kluge said.

The region accounted for 59% of all cases globally and 48% of reported deaths last week, he said.

If the region continues on this trajectory, Kluge said one "reliable projection" predicts there could be another 500,000 Covid-related deaths in the region by February 2022 and that 43 countries in the region would face high to extreme stress on hospital beds at some point in the same period.

"We must change our tactics, from reacting to surges of Covid-19, to preventing them from happening in the first place," Kluge said.