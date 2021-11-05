LIVE UPDATES
COP26 climate summit continues after $18 billion pledged to end use of coal
Live updates throughout the day as lawmakers, business leaders and environmental groups gather in Glasgow, U.K., for the U.N. climate conference COP26.
All times below are U.S. East Coast time.
World leaders are gathering in Glasgow, U.K., for the highly anticipated COP26 climate summit.
Delegates are being asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in their countries' emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.
Follow along with CNBC's updates below.