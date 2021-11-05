Cramer's lightning round: Let the electric vehicle space cool off 'before we get hurt'

Service Corporation International: "SCI is just a long-term unfortunate secular play. Don't forget the Baby Boomers, so the answer is you need to hold onto it, and if it pulls back — it's only at 14 times earnings — I'd buy some more."

Digital World Acquisition Corp.: "Oh man. That's a tough one to analyze. That's kind of a short squeeze play. Too hard for me to figure out. I appreciate the kind words, but man, roll the dice. Let's go to the casino."

Gores Guggenheim: "They're connected with Polestar. OK, here's the problem: Rivian is coming public. This group has gotten a little too hot. Let's let things cool off before we get hurt."