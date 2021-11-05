House Democrats scramble late into the night to win support for Biden's economic plans

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, arrives to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

President Joe Biden's economic plans ran into more resistance in the House on Friday as Democrats scrambled to muster enough support to pass the core of the party's agenda.

After a day of wrangling between the progressive and centrist planks of the party, a potential breakthrough emerged that could allow the party to forge ahead with late-night votes. But the plans' fates were still up in the air as the clock ticked toward Saturday and lawmakers began voting on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill just before 11 p.m. ET.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi can only afford three Democratic defections as she tries to pass a $1.75 trillion social safety net and climate plan along with the complementary bipartisan infrastructure bill. The party appeared to lack the support to go through with its plan to approve both measures Friday.

Centrist Democrats demanded to see a Congressional Budget Office estimate of how the safety-net plan would affect federal deficits before they voted for it. When Democratic leaders attempted to pass only the infrastructure bill and hold a procedural vote on the social spending bill, a group of progressives opposed the maneuver.

The House was in recess late Friday as Democratic leaders tried to resolve the stalemate and move forward with bills they view as a lifeline for American households and the key to their electoral fortunes in next year's midterm elections. After hours of talks to break the impasse — and prodding from Biden himself — a possible deal to break the stalemate emerged. Progressives could vote to pass the infrastructure plan, while centrist could support a procedural vote — or a rule — related to the larger Build Back Better spending plan.

"Tonight, members of the Progressive Caucus and our colleagues in the Democratic Caucus reached an agreement to advance both pieces of President Biden's legislative agenda," Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said in a statement. "Our colleagues have committed to voting for the transformative Build Back Better Act, as currently written, no later than the week of November 15."

She continued: "All of our colleagues have also committed to voting tonight on the rule to move the Build Back Better Act forward to codify this promise. The President has affirmed these members gave him the same commitment."