House passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that includes transport, broadband and utility funding, sends it to Biden

Sunrise hits the U.S. Capitol dome on September 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress is facing a partial federal government shutdown at midnight if the House and Senate can not pass an extension of the current budget.

The House passed a more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk in a critical step toward enacting sprawling Democratic economic plans.

The Senate approved the revamp of transportation, utilities and broadband in August. The legislation's passage is perhaps the unified Democratic government's most concrete achievement since it approved a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in the spring.

The measure passed in a 228-206 vote. Thirteen Republicans supported it, while six Democrats voted against it. Biden could sign the bill within days.

Washington has tried and failed for years to pass a major bill to upgrade critical transportation and utility infrastructure, which has come under more pressure from extreme weather. The White House has also contended passage of the bill can help to get goods moving as supply-chain obstacles contribute to higher prices for American consumers.

The vote Friday followed a day of wrangling over how enact the two planks of the party's agenda. The push-and-pull exemplified party leaders' months long struggle to get progressives and centrists — who have differing visions of the government's role in the economy — behind the same bills.

Democrats entered the day planning to pass both the infrastructure legislation and the party's larger $1.75 trillion social safety net and climate package. A demand from a handful of centrists to see a Congressional Budget Office estimate of the social spending plan's budgetary effects delayed its approval. Progressives sought assurances the holdouts would support the bigger proposal if they voted for the infrastructure bill.

After hours of talks — and a Biden call into a progressive caucus meeting urging lawmakers to back the infrastructure bill — the party's liberal wing got assurances from centrists that they would support the larger package.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said the group reached a deal to back the infrastructure plan in exchange for a commitment to take up the safety-net bill "no later than the week of November 15." A group of five centrists separately issued a statement saying they would back the Build Back Better legislation pending a CBO score that assuages their concerns about long-term budget deficits.

Ahead of the vote, Biden aimed to assure his party that both plans would pass.

"I am confident that during the week of November 15, the House will pass the Build Back Better Act," he said in a statement of the social spending bill. The House is out of Washington next week, and it could take the CBO days or weeks to prepare a score of the legislation.