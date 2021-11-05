Less than half of high schoolers want to go to a four-year college, survey finds

Amid the ongoing pandemic, many high schoolers are rethinking their future plans, and whether that will still include college.

A recent survey of high school students found that the likelihood of attending a four-year school sank more than 20% in the last year and a half — down to 48%, from 71%, according to ECMC Group, a nonprofit aimed at helping students find success.

High schoolers are putting more emphasis on career training and post-college employment, the report found. ECMC Group polled more than 1,000 high school students four times since January 2020.

Nearly half, or 46%, now say their ideal post-high school plans would require three years of college or less.

Even before the pandemic, students were starting to consider more affordable, direct-to-career alternatives to a four-year degree, said Jeremy Wheaton, ECMC Group's president and CEO.

Still, most said they feel pressure, mostly from their parents and society, to pursue a four-year degree even though community college or career and technical training may make more sense.

"The good news in here is that there's been an uptick in the awareness of career and technical training as a pathway to a good career," he said. "What is troubling is the decline in education overall."

The cost — as well as the student loan debt — "is the No. 1 concern," Wheaton said.