The 'Succession' condo is on sale for $23.3 million — look inside

The billionaire-worthy condo that serves as "Succession" main character Kendall Roy's (Jeremy Strong) makeshift headquarters to take over his family's media empire is on the market — for $23.3 million.
The luxury Manhattan condo featured on season three of the HBO series is located at 2 Park Place at the Woolworth Tower Residences in the swanky Tribeca neighborhood, according to listing agent Stan Ponte, a global real estate advisor at Sotheby's International Realty.
The 6,711 square-foot, two-level condo on the building's 29th floor has five bedrooms, four full baths, two powder rooms and a private terrace. It comes with HOA fees of $12,765 per month, and the building's amenities include a 50-foot lap pool, fitness center, wine cellar and wine-tasting room.
On the show, the home belongs to Roy's ex-wife, and Roy creates a war room there to plot against his father Logan.
The property is a "piece of history," according to Ponte: When the Woolworth Tower's construction was completed in 1913, it was the tallest building in the world, at 792 feet. It was overtaken in 1930 by 40 Wall Street and the Chrysler Building, both also in New York City.
In 1966, it was designated a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. National Parks Service.
The condo's listed price recently dropped, down $2.6 million from its original listing last year. Take a look inside.
Roy sets up his headquarters to take over Waystar RoyCo from his father, Logan (Brian Cox), in the condo's living and dining room area. It's also where Roy and his siblings receive a suspicious box of donuts and a cryptic note from Logan during the season's second episode, changing the tenor of the group's conversations and plans.
The condo's open kitchen has marble countertops, luxury appliances from Miele, a wine fridge and two dishwashers. In one episode, Roy's cousin Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun) sets up shop in the kitchen, where you can see the stocked wine fridge.
The master bathroom boasts a steam shower, freestanding Porcelanosa soaking tub and dual vanity with heated floors, according to the condo's listing.
And while it hasn't made an appearance on the show to date, it's referenced at least once: At one point, Roy confronts his ex-wife Rava (Natalie Gold) about finding men's razors in the bathroom that aren't his.
Viewers of the show are already familiar with the open kitchen and its spiral staircase — and according to Ponte, there's also a 52-foot long great room adjacent to it. The condo also includes a second living room off the unit's entryway, a third one next to the great room and a fourth one next to the unit's terrace.
The master suite features a walk-in closet and private access to the 2,770 square-foot terrace, which overlooks Manhattan and features multiple areas for outdoor seating.
