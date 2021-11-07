The 'Succession' condo is on sale for $23.3 million — look inside

The billionaire-worthy condo that serves as "Succession" main character Kendall Roy's (Jeremy Strong) makeshift headquarters to take over his family's media empire is on the market — for $23.3 million.

The luxury Manhattan condo featured on season three of the HBO series is located at 2 Park Place at the Woolworth Tower Residences in the swanky Tribeca neighborhood, according to listing agent Stan Ponte, a global real estate advisor at Sotheby's International Realty.

The 6,711 square-foot, two-level condo on the building's 29th floor has five bedrooms, four full baths, two powder rooms and a private terrace. It comes with HOA fees of $12,765 per month, and the building's amenities include a 50-foot lap pool, fitness center, wine cellar and wine-tasting room.

On the show, the home belongs to Roy's ex-wife, and Roy creates a war room there to plot against his father Logan.

The property is a "piece of history," according to Ponte: When the Woolworth Tower's construction was completed in 1913, it was the tallest building in the world, at 792 feet. It was overtaken in 1930 by 40 Wall Street and the Chrysler Building, both also in New York City.

In 1966, it was designated a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. National Parks Service.

The condo's listed price recently dropped, down $2.6 million from its original listing last year. Take a look inside.