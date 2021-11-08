The average recruiter initially spends 7.4 seconds scanning a resume, so use these strategies to stand out in your job search

If you hope to land a new job, you'll want to make sure your resume catches the eyes of recruiters.

The first thing you should do is shift your mindset, said certified professional career coach Matt Glodz, founder of Chicago-based executive resume writing firm Resume Pilots.

"Stop thinking so much about yourself and think more about what your reader is looking for and expecting to see," he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shifted what some employers consider important — including, for example, vaccination status.

In this era of vaccine mandates, the number of job postings requiring candidates to be vaccinated against Covid-19 has doubled since the end of September, according to career site Ladders. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's vaccine and testing mandate for private businesses is currently working its way through the court system.

Whether or not you put your vaccination status on your resume is a personal decision, said Amanda Augustine, career advice expert at New-York based resume-writing service TopResume.

"If you are OK putting the information out there and that is the status for you, you are better off because there are employers that are ignoring candidates that don't disclose that information," she said.

In fact, 33% of hiring managers will automatically eliminate resumes that don't include a Covid-19 vaccine status, a survey by ResumeBuilder.com found. It surveyed 1,250 hiring managers across the U.S. in August.

With that in mind, here are five strategies to make your resume stand out.