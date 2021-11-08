5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow futures higher after more Wall Street records Friday

Traders on the floor of the NYSE Source: NYSE

The Dow is set to start the week where it left off. The 30-stock average closed at another record Friday and so did the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, following a better-than-expected October jobs report. All three benchmarks saw solid gains in the first week of November. Stocks in premarket trading got a boost from the House late Friday passing an over $1 trillion infrastructure bill, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature. House Democrats entered Friday planning to pass both the infrastructure legislation and the party's $1.75 trillion social safety net and climate package. A demand from a handful of centrists to see a Congressional Budget Office estimate of the bigger bill's budgetary effects delayed its approval.

2. Ether hits a record as bitcoin inches toward its all-time high

In 2021, bitcoin and ether have seen huge rallies. In April 2021, the cryptocurrency market topped $2 trillion in value for the first time. Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Ether, the world's second-largest digital coin, surged more than 4% in 24 hours Monday to hit a new all-time high above $4,700. Bitcoin, the biggest crypto, climbed 5% to $66,250, inching back toward its record high above $66,900, set in late October. The reason for the move wasn't clear. Cryptocurrencies are known for their volatile price swings, with moves of up to 20% higher or lower relatively common. Ethereum, the blockchain that ether runs on, is undergoing a major upgrade, which investors hope will make the network faster and more environmentally friendly.

3. Tesla slides 5% after Musk proposes sale of 10% of his stock

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, stands in the foundry of the Tesla Gigafactory during a press event. Patrick Pleul | picture alliance | Getty Images

Shares of Tesla — more than 70% higher year to date and nearly 180% in the past 12 months — sank 5% in Monday's premarket. Tesla's stock market value would still be worth well over $1 trillion if the stock were to open around where it is in the premarket. In a Twitter poll Saturday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk proposed selling 10% of his stock in the electric auto maker. More than 3.5 million people responded and nearly 58% of them voted for "Yes." Musk said he would "abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes." However, facing a $15 billion tax bill in the coming months on stock options, a Musk sale of Tesla stock this year was probably likely regardless of the Twitter vote.

4. Regeneron's Covid antibody therapy shows long-term protection

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said Monday a single dose of its antibody cocktail in a late-stage trial reduced the risk of contracting Covid by 81.6%, in the two-to eight-month period after the administration. During the eight-month assessment period, there were zero Covid hospitalizations in the drug group and six in the placebo group. Shares of Regeneron rose about 2% in premarket trading.

5. Appeals court freezes Biden mandate; U.S. lifts travel restrictions