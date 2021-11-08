Bitcoin and ether hit new all-time highs on Monday evening.

Bitcoin's price at one point rose above $67,700 – eclipsing a previous record set in late October – while ether, the native token of ethereum's blockchain, surpassed $4,800 for the first time ever.

These record-breaking moves come amid a wider rally in the crypto market. So-called "ethereum killers" Solana and Cardano are up 23% and 9% respectively in the last seven days.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which launched in October and tracks bitcoin futures contracts pegged to the future price of the cryptocurrency, was up more than 8% on Monday.

While it is difficult to link short-term price movements to any specific event – and cryptocurrency price charts are often rife with volatility – some analysts think that both bitcoin and ether will continue to trend upward in the weeks ahead.

In a note sent on Monday, Mikkel Morch, executive director at crypto hedge fund ARK36, said a $70,000 price for bitcoin now "seems imminent."

Others have bolder projections for where bitcoin is headed, as JPMorgan recently doubled down on its prediction that bitcoin would ultimately hit $146,000, with a shorter-term price target of $73,000 for this year.