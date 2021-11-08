New York's incoming mayor says crypto should be taught in schools

The incoming mayor of New York City thinks that schools should add cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to the curriculum, as Eric Adams ups the ante in his plan to transform the city into a crypto hotspot.

In an interview with CNN's "State of the Union," Eric Adams said that bitcoin is the "new way of paying for goods and services throughout the entire globe" and that schools "must" teach the technology behind it, as well as "this new way of thinking."

"When I talked about blockchain and bitcoins, young people on the street stopped and asked me, 'What is that?'" Adams told CNN on Sunday.

When asked whether he could explain bitcoin to viewers in 30 seconds, he said that even experts would have a challenge doing that.

The mayor-elect did not specify whether he was referring to elementary, high school, or tertiary-level education.

When asked whether he would encourage businesses in New York City to accept bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, Adams said that they were "going to look at it" and "tread carefully."

"We are going to get it right," continued Adams.