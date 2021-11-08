Chinese auto giant Geely launches electric truck, its rival to Tesla's Semi

Geely's commercial vehicle unit Farizon Auto, launched a new energy semi-truck in Shanghai on Nov. 8. The company is aiming for production and rollout of the vehicle in 2024.

SHANGHAI — China's Geely on Monday launched a new electric semi truck as automakers look to bring new technology to the commercial vehicles market.

Geely's commercial vehicle group, Farizon Auto, is planning to roll out the new Homtruck in 2024 and is targeting international markets too, the divisions CEO Mike Fan told CNBC in an interview on Monday.

"This product is designed and developed facing the global market," Fan said, according to a CNBC translation, adding that the company would target Europe, Korea, Japan and North America, with the new vehicle.

Geely's Homtruck launch comes as a number of automakers from Mercedes-owner Daimler to Warren Buffett-backed BYD have announced their own electric trucks. Tesla, which announced its own truck called the Semi in 2017, has delayed production of that vehicle for some time.

The Homtruck will have different power options including methanol hybrid and pure electric. Methanol-powered batteries are a technology Geely has been investing in for some years and some of its models currently have this power option. Farizon said the Homtruck's batteries can also be swapped out which cuts down on the need to charge.

The interior includes a shower and toilet, single bed, refrigerator, kitchen area and a small washing machine, the company said.