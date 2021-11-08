Holiday shoppers plan to spend up to $276 per family member on average this season. These tips can help them avoid getting into debt

Pedestrians carrying shopping bags wait to cross a street in the SoHo neighborhood of New York on Oct. 24, 2021.

Most Americans say they don't intend to spend more than last year this holiday season – yet that doesn't mean they won't go into debt.

A survey from CreditCards.com finds the average parent with kids under 18 plans to spend $276 per child on gifts. Meanwhile, the average holiday celebrant with a significant other may spend $251 on gifts for them.

A lot of holiday shoppers aren't planning on increasing their budgets for this holiday season compared to last year. The survey found that 48% of respondents intend to spend about the same. Meanwhile, 21% said they intend to spend less and 13% said they anticipate spending more. The remaining 9% said they weren't sure yet.

Those who plan to pare back will start with decorations, followed by entertaining and hosting, gifts and travel, in that order.

However, despite a desire to keep their spending in check, 41% of respondents indicated they are willing to incur debt this holiday season. That was even higher for those who already have credit card debt, with 60% saying they would be willing to add to their balances.

Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com, said there are risks people could still overdo it this year.

"Retail sales are setting records, even in the face of some rather downbeat consumer confidence data," Rossman said.

Even as many consumers pared back their credit card balances during the pandemic, data from Experian shows the average balance is $5,525, he said. Moreover, more than half of active credit card accounts carry their balances from month to month. And the average credit card interest rate is more than 16%.