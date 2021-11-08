Tesla shares slide 5% after Elon Musk proposes selling 10% of his stock in a Twitter poll

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, stands in the foundry of the Tesla Gigafactory during a press event.

Tesla shares fell by more than 5% in pre-market trading Monday after CEO Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his stock in the electric vehicle company.

Shares of Tesla were down 5.5% to $1,155 at 5 a.m. ET Monday, a significant fall on the $1,222.09 price they closed at when markets shut Friday.

The fall comes after Musk asked his 62.5 million Twitter followers to determine the future of a chunk of his Tesla holdings.

In a Twitter poll launched Saturday, Musk said: "Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?"

The billionaire gave people the option to vote "Yes" or "No" and pledged to abide by the results of the poll, whichever way it went.

Some 3,519,252 people responded, and 57.9% of them voted for "Yes."

Musk previously said he was likely to sell "a huge block" of his shares in the fourth quarter.

In September, Musk said at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, that his marginal tax rate will be over 50% when his stock options expire at Tesla, and that he was already planning to sell soon.

"I have a bunch of options that are expiring early next year, so ... a huge block of options will sell in Q4 — because I have to or they'll expire," he said.